Energy shares slide

Energy shares slide

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Energy index falling 56.8 points or 0.43% at 13146.99 at 13:42 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Energy index, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 3.96%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 2.23%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 1.77%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.52%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.33%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.09%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.92%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.8%), Coal India Ltd (down 0.74%), and Castrol India Ltd (down 0.63%).
On the other hand, Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd (up 2.41%), Ganesh Benzoplast Ltd (up 2.04%), and Savita Oil Technologies Ltd (up 1.83%) moved up.
 
At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 544.3 or 0.96% at 57134.23.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.97 points or 0.64% at 16992.93.
The Nifty 50 index was down 30.8 points or 0.12% at 25358.1.

The BSE Sensex index was down 54.49 points or 0.07% at 82908.22.
On BSE,2549 shares were trading in green, 1352 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

