Bajaj Finance Ltd up for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Bajaj Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 7622.6, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% jump in NIFTY and a 17.5% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
Bajaj Finance Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7622.6, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25384.2. The Sensex is at 82994.24, up 0.04%. Bajaj Finance Ltd has gained around 18.02% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finance Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23945.6, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.28 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7655.6, up 2.98% on the day. Bajaj Finance Ltd is up 1.71% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% jump in NIFTY and a 17.5% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 35.12 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

