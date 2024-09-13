Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for third straight session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 1901.4, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index. Bajaj Finserv Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1901.4, up 2.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25384.2. The Sensex is at 82994.24, up 0.04%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 24.34% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23945.6, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1909.35, up 2.92% on the day. Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up 22.6% in last one year as compared to a 26.27% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.5% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 211.35 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News