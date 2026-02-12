Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 219.30% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 58.29% to Rs 1210.24 crore

Net profit of Engineers India rose 219.30% to Rs 347.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.29% to Rs 1210.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 764.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1210.24764.5929.1012.80410.82135.33400.60125.83347.17108.73

