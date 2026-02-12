Engineers India consolidated net profit rises 219.30% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 58.29% to Rs 1210.24 croreNet profit of Engineers India rose 219.30% to Rs 347.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 108.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 58.29% to Rs 1210.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 764.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales1210.24764.59 58 OPM %29.1012.80 -PBDT410.82135.33 204 PBT400.60125.83 218 NP347.17108.73 219
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST