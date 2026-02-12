Mohite Industries consolidated net profit rises 22.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.18% to Rs 45.96 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries rose 22.77% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.18% to Rs 45.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 37.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.9637.3111.2513.622.712.861.241.011.241.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News