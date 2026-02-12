Lykis consolidated net profit rises 27.74% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 90.61 croreNet profit of Lykis rose 27.74% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 90.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.6179.19 14 OPM %3.014.67 -PBDT2.322.65 -12 PBT1.982.33 -15 NP1.981.55 28
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST