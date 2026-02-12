Lykis consolidated net profit rises 27.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.42% to Rs 90.61 crore

Net profit of Lykis rose 27.74% to Rs 1.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.42% to Rs 90.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 79.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.90.6179.193.014.672.322.651.982.331.981.55

