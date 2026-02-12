Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 35.90% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.12% to Rs 5.65 crore

Net profit of Superior Industrial Enterprises declined 35.90% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.12% to Rs 5.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.654.414.42-1.130.260.420.120.270.250.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News