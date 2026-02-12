Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 63.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 833.99 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 63.91% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 833.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 694.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.833.99694.573.322.9020.1814.2811.706.687.724.71

