Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 63.91% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 20.07% to Rs 833.99 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 63.91% to Rs 7.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.07% to Rs 833.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 694.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales833.99694.57 20 OPM %3.322.90 -PBDT20.1814.28 41 PBT11.706.68 75 NP7.724.71 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Superior Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 35.90% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:37 PM IST