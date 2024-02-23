Enkei Wheels India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 200.25 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 215.36% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended December 2022. Sales rose 7.94% to Rs 716.14 crore in the year ended December 2023 as against Rs 663.49 crore during the previous year ended December 2022.

Net profit of Enkei Wheels India reported to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 14.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 200.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 148.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.