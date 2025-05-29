Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Entero Healthcare Solutions consolidated net profit rises 22.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Sales rise 29.48% to Rs 1339.06 crore

Net profit of Entero Healthcare Solutions rose 22.51% to Rs 25.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.48% to Rs 1339.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1034.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 142.44% to Rs 94.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 39.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.92% to Rs 5095.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3922.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1339.061034.18 29 5095.783922.31 30 OPM %3.652.79 -3.372.85 - PBDT45.7220.70 121 169.4360.57 180 PBT37.2313.56 175 138.7435.56 290 NP25.6920.97 23 94.8239.11 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit declines 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

Dr Agarwal's Health Care consolidated net profit declines 15.95% in the March 2025 quarter

NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

NACL Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 50.00 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kanishk Steel Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.61 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prism Medico & Pharmacy reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon