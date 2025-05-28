Epic Energy consolidated net profit rises 152.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.58% to Rs 2.38 croreNet profit of Epic Energy rose 152.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 258.33% to Rs 1.29 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 38.31% to Rs 4.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.381.52 57 4.263.08 38 OPM %24.3718.42 -31.6915.91 - PBDT0.580.28 107 1.350.50 170 PBT0.370.24 54 1.000.32 213 NP0.630.25 152 1.290.36 258
