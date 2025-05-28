Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ravindra Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Ravindra Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Precision Camshafts Ltd, OCCL Ltd, Apollo Micro Systems Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 May 2025.

Ravindra Energy Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 143.5 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22096 shares in the past one month.

 

Precision Camshafts Ltd surged 14.42% to Rs 195.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17922 shares in the past one month.

OCCL Ltd spiked 13.07% to Rs 97.27. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10507 shares in the past one month.

Apollo Micro Systems Ltd jumped 11.17% to Rs 173.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 20.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

State Trading Corporation of India Ltd spurt 10.82% to Rs 152.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 59515 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16692 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

JK Lakshmi Q4 PAT slides 3% YoY to Rs 138 crore

ITI jumps after Q4 net loss narrows to Rs 4 cr

India FDI inflows rise 14% to $81 billion in FY25

Macrotech Developers rises after ICRA upgrades LT rating to 'AA' with 'positive' outlook

Fusion Finance Ltd Partly Paidup leads gainers in 'A' group

First Published: May 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

