Equilateral Enterprises standalone net profit rises 400.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1920.49% to Rs 24.65 croreNet profit of Equilateral Enterprises rose 400.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1920.49% to Rs 24.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales24.651.22 1920 OPM %0-5.74 -PBDT0.150.03 400 PBT0.150.03 400 NP0.150.03 400
