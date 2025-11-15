Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 10:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
USS Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

USS Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore

Net loss of USS Global reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 22.22% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.09 -22 OPM %-271.43-66.67 -PBDT-0.020.04 PL PBT-0.040.04 PL NP-0.040.04 PL

