Marg Techno-Projects standalone net profit rises 333.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.04% to Rs 1.51 croreNet profit of Marg Techno-Projects rose 333.33% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 48.04% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.511.02 48 OPM %66.8949.02 -PBDT0.200.07 186 PBT0.170.04 325 NP0.130.03 333
