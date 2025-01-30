Business Standard

Equinox India Developments achieves pre-sales bookings of Rs 619 cr for its premium residential project in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 8:16 PM IST
Equinox India Developments announced the remarkable success of Embassy Verde, its premium residential project within Embassy Springs, one of North Bengaluru's largest developments. Since its pre-launch 5 days ago, Embassy Verde has garnered an overwhelming response, securing pre-sales bookings worth Rs 619 crore and selling over 700 units with total saleable area of 0.7 million square feet. This asset forms part of the NAM Estates portfolio, now under Equinox India post-merger.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

