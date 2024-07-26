Equitas Small Finance Bank standalone net profit declines 86.53% in the June 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 19.70% to Rs 1500.95 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Equitas Small Finance Bank declined 86.53% to Rs 25.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Total Operating Income rose 19.70% to Rs 1500.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1253.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1500.951253.9635.0847.1735.76252.0535.76252.0525.76191.20