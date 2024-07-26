FGP standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 croreNet profit of FGP rose 300.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.05 20 OPM %533.33180.00 -PBDT0.320.09 256 PBT0.320.09 256 NP0.280.07 300
