Aro Granite Industries standalone net profit declines 43.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.99% to Rs 37.55 crore

Net profit of Aro Granite Industries declined 43.18% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.99% to Rs 37.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 51.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.37.5551.4313.6116.472.755.180.152.240.751.32