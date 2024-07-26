Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 88.64 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.57% to Rs 1951.14 crore

Net Loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 88.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 98.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 11.57% to Rs 1951.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1748.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1951.141748.8510.487.57139.4766.50-45.08-107.11-88.64-98.58