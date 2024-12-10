Business Standard
Equity mutual fund inflows tumble 14% on monthly basis

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Inflows into equity mutual funds witnessed a drop of 14% on a monthly basis in November, falling to Rs 35,943.49 crore, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), showed today. However, equity net inflows have remained positive for the last 45 months. Among equity funds, sectoral/thematic funds recorded the highest inflow at Rs 7,657 crore. However, this marked a 38% drop from the Rs 12,278 crore inflow seen in October. The mutual fund industrys assets under management stood at Rs.68.08 lakh crore. Debt mutual funds saw a sharp fall in inflows. November saw inflows of Rs 12,915 crore, witnessing a hefty drop compared to Rs 1.57 lakh crore in October.

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 4:41 PM IST

