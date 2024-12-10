Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Seats rallies after getting BSE nod for 1:1 bonus issue

Bharat Seats rallies after getting BSE nod for 1:1 bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

Bharat Seats jumped 4.15% to Rs 230.95 after the company received in-principle approval from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for issuance of bonus share in the ratio of 1:1 i.e, 1 bonus share for every one existing equity share held.

The record date has been fixed as 20 December 2024 to determine the eligibility of the shareholders who are entitled for receipt of bonus shares.

Bharat Seats engaged in manufacture of Seating System, moulded carpets and extruded components for Car market leader.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 4.6% to Rs 7.10 crore on 1.6% increase in net sales to Rs 290.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE news: SC takes note of news reports of Allahabad HC judge's speech at VHP function

Abu Mohammed al-Golani

Who is Abu Mohammed al-Golani, and what his rise means for Syria's future?

AMC rally, market

NAM India surges 9%, hits new high; market cap touches Rs 50,000 crore

Donald Trump, Trump

End of birthright US citizenship: What it would mean for lakhs of Indians

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades flat at 81,537, Nifty at 24,600; Airtel, Adani Ports drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament winter session LIVEEmerald Tyre Manufacturers IPO AllotmentJungle Camps India IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon