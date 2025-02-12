Business Standard

Equity mutual funds see inflows for 47 months in row

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Equity mutual funds recorded inflow of Rs 39,688 crore in January, latest data from AMFI showed. This marked 3.5% decline compared to the net inflow of Rs 41,156 crore registered in December though it marks the 47th consecutive month of net inflows into the segment. The sectoral or thematic category attracted investors with the highest net inflow at Rs 9,016 crore, which is way lower than Rs 15,331 crore inflow seen in December. The midcap category witnessed an inflow of Rs 5,148 crore in January 2025, while the smallcap category saw an infusion of Rs 5,721 crore.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

