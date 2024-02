The 5G high-band or millimeter wave (mmWave) spectrum is a valuable resource when targeting densely populated urban areas with large number of mobile devices, homes, and business areas. The high-band, above 24 gigahertz (GHz) offers an opportunity for Airtel to offer unprecedented peak rates, low latency, and high capacity.

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) and Bharti Airtel (Airtel), one of India's leading telecommunications service providers have successfully demonstrated mm Wave 5G functionality on Airtel network. Peak speeds of 4.7Gbps were achieved during the testing, demonstrating the applicability of mmWave for high network capacity requirements.