Patel Engineering JV wins Rs 525.36 cr project of Govt. of Telangana

Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Irrigation & CAD Department, Government of Telangana has declared Patel Engineering (PEL) along with its JV Partner as L1 for a Rs. 525.36 crore contract for the works involving Construction of RCC Protection Wall along River Munneru on right side and left side flanks between Polepally and Prakashnagar in Khammam City, Khammam District.
The project is to be completed in a period of 24 months. The said project is located in the state of Telangana and the project is to be executed in a Joint Venture, of which PEL's share is 51%.
The scope of work involves Construction of RCC Protection wall of 8.5 Km each on Right side and Left side of flanks along River Munneru between Polepally to Prakashnagar in Khammam City and Embankment of 2 Km each on either side of River Munneru near Nagarjuna sagar Left Bank Aqueduct in Khammam city.
First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 2:33 PM IST

