Eros International Media reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.78 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 28.21% to Rs 9.39 crore

Net loss of Eros International Media reported to Rs 8.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 28.21% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.3913.08-183.39-95.26-6.0111.52-6.0511.44-8.7811.43

