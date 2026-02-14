Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.89% to Rs 183.71 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 4.63% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.89% to Rs 183.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.183.71125.9218.9627.2341.3539.0738.0236.4826.3527.63

Powered by Capital Market - Live News