Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit declines 4.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 45.89% to Rs 183.71 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical declined 4.63% to Rs 26.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.89% to Rs 183.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 125.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales183.71125.92 46 OPM %18.9627.23 -PBDT41.3539.07 6 PBT38.0236.48 4 NP26.3527.63 -5
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST