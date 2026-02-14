Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility consolidated net profit declines 99.21% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 27.30% to Rs 62.72 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 99.21% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 27.30% to Rs 62.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.7286.277.9114.051.575.650.034.030.033.82

