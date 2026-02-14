Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 116.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:41 AM IST

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 82.16 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 116.54% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 82.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales82.1662.17 32 OPM %6.223.68 -PBDT4.122.25 83 PBT3.712.02 84 NP2.751.27 117

