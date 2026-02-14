Palco Metals consolidated net profit rises 116.54% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 82.16 crore

Net profit of Palco Metals rose 116.54% to Rs 2.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 82.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.82.1662.176.223.684.122.253.712.022.751.27

