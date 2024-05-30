ERP Soft Systems consolidated net profit declines 70.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.69% to Rs 2.26 croreNet profit of ERP Soft Systems declined 70.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.69% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.16% to Rs 0.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 50.30% to Rs 11.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content