IST consolidated net profit rises 30.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 54.19% to Rs 126.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.42% to Rs 109.66 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 121.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of IST rose 30.68% to Rs 24.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.90% to Rs 28.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.28.9537.07109.66121.0770.6052.6874.9961.5135.3328.47174.21111.9633.8427.20168.97106.7924.6218.84126.0281.73