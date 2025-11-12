Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

ESAF Small Finance Bank reports standalone net loss of Rs 115.81 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

Total Operating Income decline 17.63% to Rs 819.82 crore

Net Loss of ESAF Small Finance Bank reported to Rs 115.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 190.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Total Operating Income declined 17.63% to Rs 819.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 995.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income819.82995.28 -18 OPM %18.9316.24 -PBDT-155.42-196.66 21 PBT-155.42-196.66 21 NP-115.81-190.07 39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
