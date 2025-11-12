Lokesh Machines standalone net profit declines 81.74% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.05% to Rs 50.43 croreNet profit of Lokesh Machines declined 81.74% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.05% to Rs 50.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales50.4375.32 -33 OPM %19.0616.12 -PBDT4.818.55 -44 PBT0.905.20 -83 NP0.633.45 -82
