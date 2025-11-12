Prabhhans Industries standalone net profit declines 32.84% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 34.65% to Rs 29.07 croreNet profit of Prabhhans Industries declined 32.84% to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.65% to Rs 29.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales29.0721.59 35 OPM %2.754.72 -PBDT0.660.89 -26 PBT0.630.87 -28 NP0.450.67 -33
