Escorts Kubota announces change in senior management

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
With effect from 01 December 2025
Escorts Kubota announced the appointment of Takayuki Okada as Chief Officer- Quality Assurance Division, in place of Bundo Ryo.
Further, the following officials have been elevated to the position of Deputy Chief Officers of the Company:Shinya Yamada - Deputy Chief Officer- Construction Equipment Business Division Anish Dhir - Deputy Chief Officer- R&D Division Sanjeev Mahajan - Deputy Chief Officer- Operation Division Vivek Kumar Singh Deputy - Chief Officer- Quality Assurance Division
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content