Monday, December 01, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bajaj Finance to divest up to 2% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Bajaj Finance to divest up to 2% stake in Bajaj Housing Finance

Image

Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bajaj Housing Finance announced that Bajaj Finance proposed to divest up to 2% of its equity shareholding of the company not exceeding in aggregate up to 16,66,00,000 share in one or more tranches in the open market for achieving minimum public shareholding.

Bajaj Finance the promoter of the company holds 7,39,10,03,845 equity shares aggregating 88.70% of the total paid up capital of the company, as on date.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Indices decline for 2nd day; Nifty ends below 26,200 level

Maruti Suzuki reports 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Maruti Suzuki reports 26% YoY sales growth in November 2025

Paytm rallies to new 52-week high after completing group restructuring

Paytm rallies to new 52-week high after completing group restructuring

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

British Pound net speculative shorts rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament Winter Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamWorld AIDS DAY 2025 ThemePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon