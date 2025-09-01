Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota construction equipment sales dip 4.6% in Aug'25

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Limited Construction Equipment Business Division in August 2025 sold 375 machines as against 393 machines sold in August 2024, recording a decline of 4.6%.

The Construction Equipment (CE) industry continues to face challenges with the widespread monsoon hampering construction activities, delays in projects execution and gradual absorption of cost increases due to change in emission norms resulting in subdued demand across key segments. Looking ahead, with the monsoon season nearing its end, the sector is positioned for a gradual recovery driven by improved policy support and infrastructure momentum.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

Escorts Kubota tractors sales jump 27% in Aug'25

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon