SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

SKF India Ltd has lost 5.03% over last one month compared to 2.93% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX

SKF India Ltd rose 3.36% today to trade at Rs 4586.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.68% to quote at 65859.9. The index is down 2.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd increased 2.18% and Suzlon Energy Ltd added 1.9% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 9.99 % over last one year compared to the 3.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

SKF India Ltd has lost 5.03% over last one month compared to 2.93% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5991 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 5601 on 18 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3544 on 14 Feb 2025.

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

