Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 3.18% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX

Phoenix Mills Ltd fell 0.48% today to trade at Rs 1498.55. The BSE Realty index is down 0.14% to quote at 6755.06. The index is down 2.89 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd decreased 0.31% and DLF Ltd lost 0.02% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 17.96 % over last one year compared to the 3.08% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Phoenix Mills Ltd has added 3.18% over last one month compared to 2.89% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.96% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 51 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12772 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1965 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1340 on 28 Oct 2024.

 

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

