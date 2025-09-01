Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

RITES gains after securing Rs 25-cr order from NTPC

Image

Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

RITES rose 1.52% to Rs 247.85 after the company secured a letter of award worth Rs 25.30 crore from NTPC for a biennial MGR contract covering maintenance and operations at the NTPC Mouda Super Thermal Power Project.

RITES, a Miniratna (Category-I) Schedule 'A' public sector enterprise, is a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.

NTPC, along with its subsidiaries/associates & JVs, is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to state power utilities. Other business of the group includes providing consultancy, project management & supervision, energy trading, oil & gas exploration, and coal mining.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Slips 0.48%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

SKF India Ltd Spurts 3.36%

Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

Bajaj Auto sales grow 5% in Aug'25

Dharan Group wins work contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 cr from Skymax Infra Power

Dharan Group wins work contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 cr from Skymax Infra Power

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

GIFT Nifty indicates positive opening; India GDP up 7.8% in April-June quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon