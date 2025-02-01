Business Standard

Escorts Kubota tractor sales decline 7% in Jan'25

Escorts Kubota tractor sales decline 7% in Jan'25

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Escorts Kubota Agri Machinery Business Division in January 2025 sold 6,669 tractors as against 7,150 tractors sold in January 2024, recording a decline of 6.7%.

Domestic tractor sales in January 2025 were at 6,058 tractors as compared to 6,782 tractors in January 2024, recording a decline of 10.7%. Moving forward, with enhanced rabi sowing and as we approach harvesting season and the festive period, we expect an increase in demand momentum in our key markets.

Export tractor sales in January 2025 were at 611 tractors registering a growth of 66% as against 368 tractors sold in January 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

