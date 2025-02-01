Business Standard

Stock Alert: ONGC, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, Tata Power

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Earnings Today:

Aarti Industries, Anant Raj, Apex Frozen Foods, G R Infraprojects, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, Neogen Chemicals, Vinati Organics, and Windsor Machines will announce their quarter results later today.

Stocks to Watch:

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)s standalone net profit fell 16.7% to Rs 8,239.92 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 9,891.71 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 3.08% YoY to Rs 33716.80 crore in Q3 FY25.

IndusInd Banks standalone net profit declined 39.02% to Rs 140,128 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 229,785 crore. Total income 15,15,101 crore in Q3 FY25 against 13,96,810 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries consolidated net profit jumped 15.04% YoY to Rs 2903.38 crore during the quarter. Revenue from operations increased 10.46% to Rs 13,675.46 crore in Q3 FY25.

Bandhan Banks standalone net profit dropped 41.79% to Rs 4264.85 crore in Q3 FY25 compared with Rs 732707 crore in Q3 FY24. Total income jumped 26.18% to Rs 65745.80 crore in Q3 FY25 against 52105.95 crore in Q3 FY24.

Tata Power Company's subsidiary, Tata Power Renewable Energy has signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Discoms of Rajasthan, including Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JVVNL), Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam (AVVNL), and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam (JDVVNL). This strategic partnership aims to drive the adoption of renewable energy and energy conservation across Rajasthan, particularly through the promotion of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar: Muft Bijali Yogna (PMSG:MBY) in residential sectors.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

