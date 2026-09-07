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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESDS Software Solution Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

ESDS Software Solution Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Xtranet Technologies Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd and Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2026.

Xtranet Technologies Ltd, RIR Power Electronics Ltd, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd and Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 September 2026.

ESDS Software Solution Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1074.65 at 07-Sep-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 16324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Xtranet Technologies Ltd spiked 17.29% to Rs 274. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

RIR Power Electronics Ltd soared 15.54% to Rs 188.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd advanced 14.37% to Rs 205.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11640 shares in the past one month.

Texmo Pipes & Products Ltd gained 14.34% to Rs 53.26. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55721 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5374 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Sep 07 2026 | 1:16 PM IST