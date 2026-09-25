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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ESDS Software Solution slumps after Q1 numbers

ESDS Software Solution slumps after Q1 numbers

Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

ESDS Software Solution hit the lower circuit of 5% at Rs 1,757.65 after the company reported mixed Q1 FY27 performance, with revenue growth offset by a sequential decline in profitability.

On a consolidated basis, adjusted net profit increased 13.97% YoY but declined 56.57% QoQ to Rs 29.28 crore in Q1 FY27. Net sales increased 7.28% YoY but declined 20.20% QoQ to Rs 133.66 crore.

Profit before tax increased 5.16% YoY but declined 57.26% QoQ to Rs 36.47 crore in Q1 FY27.

Total expenditure increased 9.92% YoY and 17.24% QoQ to Rs 96.14 crore. Employee expenses increased 6.16% YoY but declined 13.39% QoQ to Rs 25.16 crore. Interest expense declined 28.21% YoY and 5.51% QoQ to Rs 2.57 crore. Depreciation increased 20.47% YoY and 8.20% QoQ to Rs 18.48 crore.

 

ESDS, incorporated in 2005 in Nashik and promoted by Piyush Somani, provides IT infrastructure services including cloud computing infrastructure, co-location data centre infrastructure, SaaS and managed services. The company operates integrated data centres in Nashik, Navi Mumbai, Mohali and Bengaluru.

The stock entered the bourses on 4 September 2026 at Rs 746.30, a 73.96% premium to its issue price of Rs 429. The IPO, which was open for subscription from 28 August to 1 September 2026, was subscribed 135.88 times.

The stock currently trades 309.71% above its IPO price.

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 10:04 AM IST