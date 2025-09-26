Friday, September 26, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ESIC data shows that 20.36 lakh new employees have been added in Jul-2025

ESIC data shows that 20.36 lakh new employees have been added in Jul-2025

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The provisional payroll data of Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reveals that 20.36 lakh new employees have been added in the month of July, 2025. A total of 31,146 new establishments have been brought under the social security ambit of the ESI Scheme in the month of July, 2025 thus ensuring social security to more workers. Through the data, it is noticeable that out of the total 20.36 lakh employees added during the month, 9.85 lakh employees amounting to around 48.37% of the total registrations belong to the age group of upto 25 years.

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

