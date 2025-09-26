Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hubtown Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Hubtown Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

SEPC Ltd Partly Paidup, Themis Medicare Ltd, Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd and Aeroflex Neu Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2025.

SEPC Ltd Partly Paidup, Themis Medicare Ltd, Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd and Aeroflex Neu Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 September 2025.

Hubtown Ltd crashed 11.69% to Rs 283.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41974 shares in the past one month.

 

SEPC Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 10.00% to Rs 5.31. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd lost 8.93% to Rs 129.67. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40347 shares in the past one month.

Prudential Sugar Corporation Ltd fell 8.13% to Rs 27.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93637 shares in the past one month.

Aeroflex Neu Ltd pared 8.01% to Rs 91.99. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12473 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8765 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

