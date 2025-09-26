Friday, September 26, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 314.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares

Jupiter Wagons Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Godrej Agrovet Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 September 2025.

Rites Ltd witnessed volume of 314.89 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 35.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.253.43. Volumes stood at 5.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Jupiter Wagons Ltd witnessed volume of 152.59 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.98 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.32% to Rs.334.60. Volumes stood at 9.6 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Titan Company Ltd registered volume of 72.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.67 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.28% to Rs.3,335.40. Volumes stood at 11.4 lakh shares in the last session.

Nifty MidCap 100 slips 4% in five days; what should investors do?

Indian markets may underperform for the next 2 quarters: Jio BlackRock AMC

Stock Market LIVE: Panic on D-St! Sensex drops 750 pts; Nifty worst week in 7-months; SMIDs bleed

US visa rejection: 'Tour India first,' officer tells Indian applicant

Carbon-free data centres to create jobs, boost green energy: Minister

Godrej Agrovet Ltd registered volume of 11.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.74 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.71 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.62% to Rs.705.75. Volumes stood at 2.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Wockhardt Ltd witnessed volume of 14.47 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.16 lakh shares. The stock dropped 6.50% to Rs.1,380.10. Volumes stood at 1.73 lakh shares in the last session.

NTPC Green Energy commissions 25 MW solar capacity at Bhuj

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

RailTel Corp secures Rs 970-cr order from Bihar Education Project Council

Market remains under pressure; European mrkt advance

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

