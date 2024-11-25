Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads standalone net profit declines 24.31% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.72% to Rs 7.99 croreNet profit of Essel Lucknow Raebareli Toll Roads declined 24.31% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.72% to Rs 7.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales7.999.83 -19 OPM %87.9886.27 -PBDT1.491.81 -18 PBT1.491.81 -18 NP1.371.81 -24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content