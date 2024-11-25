Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 121.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 121.28% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 68.29% to Rs 74.13 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 121.28% to Rs 9.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 68.29% to Rs 74.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 44.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales74.1344.05 68 OPM %55.4247.95 -PBDT14.627.32 100 PBT13.336.05 120 NP9.674.37 121

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

India vs Australia Live Updates

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st Test Day 4: Smith-Head put Aussie collapse on hold

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Parliament Winter Session 2024 LIVE: Opposition demands discussion on Adani, Manipur today

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution

LIVE news: Delhi's AQI improves to 'poor', Sambhal magistrate prohibits outsiders entry, and more

NIFTY

Bullish cues: Notable Put-writing seen for first time in 2 mths; F&O data

adani

Adani bond prices hit one-yr low as investors weigh US bribery allegations

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon