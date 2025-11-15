Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 17.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.41% to Rs 48.35 croreNet profit of Essen Speciality Films declined 17.88% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.41% to Rs 48.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales48.3546.31 4 OPM %19.5416.58 -PBDT9.159.55 -4 PBT7.588.15 -7 NP5.196.32 -18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content